Cyclones Claim 2-1 Victory over Blue Rocks in Rain-Shortened Contest

August 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Single runs in the fifth and sixth innings from the Cyclones came at just the right time. After the game was delayed for 78 minutes by rain, the game was called due to weather with Brooklyn awarded a 2-1 victory in six innings over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

Behind 1-0 after four frames, the Cyclones (23-25, 56-58) drew even in the top of the fifth. C Christian Pregent started a rally with a one-out single before taking second on a two-out knock by CF Nick Morabito. DH D'Andre Smith followed by rifling the next pitch down the left-field line for extra bases. Pregent scored from second, while the 23-year-old chugged in at second with a double, tying the game at one.

An inning later, Brooklyn snatched the lead. LF Omar De Los Santos reached on a one-out throwing error and then raced over to third on a base hit to right by 3B Junior Tilien. RF Jefrey De Los Santos promptly smacked a ground ball to first that ricocheted off the first baseman's glove. The second baseman recovered to get the out at first, but Omar De Los Santos scored from third to provide the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.

RHP Jawilme Ramírez (4-4) came out for his second inning of relief in the bottom of the sixth and worked around a pair of one-out singles to induce an inning-ending double play.

Before Wilmington could take the field for the start of the seventh inning, both teams were waved off the field and the tarp was unfurled. After an hour and 18-minute wait, the game was called due to weather.

The Blue Rocks (20-27, 51-62) accumulated their only run in the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Following a two-out walk to 3B Murphy Stehly, 1B Joe Naranjo delivered a RBI double over the right fielder's head.

Neither starter received a decision on Sunday. RHP Austin Troesser was charged with one run on one hit in 3.2 innings during his High-A and Cyclones debut. Wilmington RHP José Atencio was charged with one tally on six hits in 5.0 innings during his second start of the week.

Ramírez (4-4) posted 2.0 spotless innings of relief and was rewarded with his fourth High-A win of the year.

RHP Moises Díaz was charged with an unearned run in the sixth and was saddled with his first defeat in the South Atlantic League.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return home on Tuesday to open their penultimate homestand of the season with a six-game set against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. RHP Jack Wenninger (1-1, 2.84) - the New York Mets' No. 27 prospect per Baseball America - is scheduled to start the lid-lifter for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore has yet to announce a probable for the opener. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

