Hickory Holds off 'Gades

August 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. (Aug. 18, 2024) - The Hudson Valley Renegades mounted a late comeback, but the Hickory Crawdads held on for a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park, earning a series split.

Kyle Carr continued his outstanding post-All-Star Break form, allowing just four hits and no earned runs across five innings, striking out four and inducing six groundball outs. In six starts since the break, Carr has a 1.24 ERA, having been charged with just four earned runs in 29 innings while recording 29 strikeouts.

The Crawdads got on the board in the top of the fourth. Arturo Disla singled and Malcolm Moore reached on an error to put runners at first and second. Later in the inning, Yeison Morrobel drove in Disla with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Hickory.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the seventh when Anthony Gutierrez led off with a walk and stole second. He moved to third on a Gleider Figuereo single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Danyer Cueva to make it 2-0.

Hudson Valley made it 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Back-to-back doubles by Dylan Jasso and Antonio Gomez provided the Renegades with a run. Gomez's double was his 10th extra-base hit during a current 14-game on-base streak.

In the ninth the Renegades had tying run on base with no outs, but Bryan Magdaleno stranded pinch runner Brenny Escanio at second base to close out a 2-1 victory for Hickory.

The Renegades bullpen continued to excel on Sunday. Thomas Balboni, Hueston Morrill, and Sebastian Keane allowed just three total hits and one run in four frames. Across the last three games, the bullpen has been charged with just two earned runs in the last 13.1 frames.

After a day off on Monday the Renegades will begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday with Bhutan Night, welcoming 12 athletes from the Kingdom of Bhutan to the ballpark in conjunction with the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

58-54, 25-22

