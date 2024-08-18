Renegades Game Notes

August 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (58-53, 25-21) vs. Hickory Crawdads (52-61, 24-23)

LHP Kyle Carr (1-6, 5.13 ERA) vs. RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

| Game 112 | Home Game 53 | Sunday, August 18, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over 12 Bhutanese baseball and softball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. The athletes landed in the USA early Sunday morning, and will be at the ballpark on Monday for a clinic with Renegades players and coaches, and a Business of Baseball Panel with the Renegades Front Office Staff. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

'GADES ARE HOT: WITH a 3-2 win on Friday, the Renegades have won 13 of their last 18 games. Garrett Martin hit a walk-off home run in the ninth to break a 2-2 tie. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley hit four long balls in a 13-0 win. With Friday's victory, Hudson Valley has won 10 of their last 11 games at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have a 17-4 record at home in the second half. Last Sunday, the Renegades swept the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The sweep over the BlueClaws marked the second six-game series sweep in franchise history. Hudson Valley is currently in sitting first place in the SAL North, 2.5 games ahead of Aberdeen for a playoff spot.

THE NEW GUYS: Since being called up last week from Single-A Tampa, Dylan Jasso and Jackson Castillo have been scorching hot at the plate. On Tuesday, the duo combined for 10 RBIs in the 13-0 win. With a three-run homer and grand slam, Castillo drove in seven runs, matching the single-game franchise record tied by Jared Serna earlier this year. Castillo is 8-for-23 with the Renegades, having reached base in six of seven games he's played. Jasso was 2-for-4 with a triple, homer, and three RBIs on Wednesday. He has four extra-base hits in nine games, and has reached baseball in all seven of nine games he's played.

SWAN SONG: This week, Hudson Valley hosts the Hickory Crawdads for the final time. The Rangers High-A affiliate will be joining the Carolina League next season, moving to the Single-A level. The Hub City Spartanburgers will replace the Crawdads in the South Atlantic League. Last season, the Renegades traveled to Hickory, where they won four of six games at L.P. Frans Stadium. In the first game of that series, Hudson Valley was victorious 16-5, featuring three-hit games from Spencer Jones and Christopher Familia.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Sunday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.43 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks 8th among all full-season Minor League teams. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.41 ERA, which is the second-best in MiLB, trailing only the Down East Wood Ducks (TEX, A), who have a 2.27 team ERA since the break. The Renegades have recorded four shutouts in the last nine games.

PITCHING REINFORCEMENTS: After being called up last week, Josh Grosz haS been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Thursday, Grosz allowed just one hit in 5.1 scoreless frames. Grosz allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings in his return to the Renegades on Saturday, after making a spot start with the club in May. In his last five starts between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just one earned run in 29.1 innings, good for a 0.30 ERA during that stretch. The East Carolina product was roommates in college with Renegades teammate Josh Moylan.

HOME COOKIN': The Renegades are currently in a stretch where they are playing 19 of their next 25 games at Heritage Financial Park. After traveling to Brooklyn for a six-game series last week, Hudson Valley now embarks on a two-week homestand. They host Hickory for six games this week, before playing Wilmington one final time next week. Of their final 25 games, the Renegades will play 19 of them at home.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 718 hits through 111 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 14 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .209 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1020 hits through 111 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. July was a rough month for the outfielder, where he hit just .096 (7-for-72). However, August has started with a bang for Avina. He is 11-for-43 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 11 games so far this month. Last Sunday, Avina was featured as the No. 1 play on Sportscenter's "Top 10 Plays" for a home run robbery of Jersey Shore's Felix Reyes.

WEST COAST ARMS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start since July 28th. Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Friday, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. The right-hander has an absurd 0.51 ERA in his last 35 frames dating back to June 26th, with 39 strikeouts and a .123 opposing average. Last week, Sellers was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for July, holding the best ERA in MiLB (0.00) among qualified pitchers during that span. On Tuesday, Kyle Carr allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings while striking out five. Since the All-Star break, Carr has allowed just four earned runs in 24 innings with 25 punchouts, good for a 1.50 ERA. The southpaw has allowed just 10 combined hits in his last five starts.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 44-for-51 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 36 games.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last two weeks. The Renegades catcher is currently riding a 13-game on-base streak where he is 16-for-41 (.391) at the plate, with six doubles, a triple, two home run, six RBIs, and 16 runs scored. During that stretch, Gomez has a .479 on-base percentage and a 1.211 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .239 in the last 13 games.

PIRATE POWER: Josh Moylan has been on a tear over the past three weeks. After three home runs in Wilmington in late July, he has continued to excel at the plate. In his last 13 games, Moylan is 12-for-39 (.308) with 3 HR, 8 RBIs, a .590 slugging percentage and a 1.003 OPS.

ROAD STRUGGLES: After losing both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, Hudson Valley is now 6-13 in its last 19 road games. The Renegades took three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park this week, but had to settle for a series split. Hudson Valley had just seven combined hits in the doubleheader. In the series, they only scored more than three runs twice, and scored six combined runs over the final three matchups of the set. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-36 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 36 road losses are the most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 205 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, six more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have ten or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.20 ERA (162 ER/455.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and sixth-best in the minors. On Saturday, Matt Keating, Kelly Austin, and Mason Vinyard allowed just two combined hits and one run across 5.2 frames. On Friday, Hudson Valley's bullpen consisting of Indigo Diaz, Thomas Balboni, and Ocean Gaboni allowed just one total baserunner in 3.2 innings, closing out a 2-0 shutout win. In the last two games, the bullpen has allowed two total hits and one run across the last 9.1 frames,

GADES THROW NO HITTER: Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill Renegades completed the third no-hitter in franchise history on July 19th. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000. With the score remaining tied into the bottom of the ninth, a Roc Riggio walk-off home run sealed the no-hitter and a 1-0 win.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 20 of their last 38 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 11 of the last 16 games, Hudson Valley is now 29-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. The Renegades lost on Saturday despite not committing an error. They committed four errors on Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.