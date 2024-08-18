Myers Totals Three Hits, Cavemen Fall Short 7-5

August 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Despite a three-hit game from Noah Myers, the Bowling Green Cavemen (30-15, 66-45) dropped the series finale to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (24-23, 63-49) 7-5 on Sunday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Cavemen began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Grasshoppers starter Wilber Dotel. Gregory Barrios singled and Tre' Morgan walked to put runners on first and second. Mac Horvath reached first on a throwing error, which also scored Barrios and moved Morgan to third. Brock Jones smacked a base hit to left, plating Morgan to make it 2-0.

Bowling Green extended the lead off Dotel in the bottom of the second. Myers singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. After Myers moved to third on a ground ball, he scored on a sacrifice fly from Barrios to put the Cavemen up 3-0.

The Grasshoppers tied it up in the top of the third against Cavemen starter Jackson Baumeister, highlighted with a solo home run from Termarr Johnson.

After the Grasshoppers took a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth against Cavemen reliever Owen Wild, Bowling Green answered back with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Jones worked a walk and Kamren James doubled to put runners on second and third. Myers singled to right, scoring Jones and moving James to third. A sacrifice fly by Ryan Spikes plated James and tied the game, 5-5.

Greensboro went up 7-5 with a run in the top of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Jack Snyder and a run in the top of the ninth off reliever Adam Boucher. The Cavemen went scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing the game, 7-5.

Alessandro Escolani (5-1) earned the victory, letting up three hits and striking out two over 2.0 scoreless frames. Snyder (0-1) took the loss, allowing a run on a hit over 0.1 innings. Mike Walsh (2) collected the save, letting up a hit and striking out one over 1.0 inning.

Bowling Green takes the day-off on Monday before traveling to Hickory, North Carolina to begin a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:00 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.