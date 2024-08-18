Drive Hold on for 5-3 Win as Romero's Defensive Play Saves Victory

Mikey Romero, who has delivered a walk-off hit this season and delivered timely offense in key spots and received Player of the Month in recognition for it, reminded everyone he can still field too as the Greenville Drive (28-19, 54-59) hung on to down the Aberdeen IronBirds 5-3 Saturday.

With the bases loaded and two away, Reidis Sena induced a ground ball up the middle destined to reach the outfield before it was snagged by Romero at full sprint. His weight pulling him toward leftfield, Romero thought of tossing to second for the force out before snapping a near perfect throw chest high to first baseman Eduardo Lopez to beat the runner by a step and preserve a Drive victory that looked primed to slip away. Romero was directly behind second base when he slung the ball to first across his body, a throw that most often results in an error.

The Drive carried a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, poised to pick up their fourth win in a row without much fanfare. But the IronBirds finally cracked the Drive for a multi-run inning, as the Drive held them to just two runs through the previous 35 innings.

Zach Fogell entered from the bullpen in the ninth and looked uncomfortable from the start. Forgell walked leadoff batter Creed Willems, tossed a wild pitch, and gave up an RBI-single all within seven pitches. Fogell struckout Anderson De Los Santos before relinquishing a double to Aneudis Mordan to cut the lead to 5-3 and bring the tying run to the plate.

Fogell picked up a groundout but walked the next batter Adam Retzbach leading to his exit in favor of Sena. Sena promptly walked the first batter he faced to load the bases before Romero's heroics saved the win.

Greenville built the lead in the fifth, with five runs via four consecutive at-bats. Juan Montero, Romero, and Zach Ehrhard walked to load the bases with one away before a walk issued to Ronald Rosario made it 1-0.

Will Turner slashed a double to the left field gap scoring two to extend the lead to 3-0 before Juan Chacon reached on a dropped third strike allowing Rosario to score for the 4-0 lead. A wild pitch scored Turner to boost the lead to 5-0.

Aberdeen added their first run in the fifth as Retzbach knocked a two-out triple and scored on a Leandro Arias RBI-single off starter Hayden Mullins.

Mullins tossed five strong innings for the Drive, allowing just the lone run on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Cooper Adams came on in relief for the Drive, ultimately tossing three scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out one.

The Drive return to action tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. for the finale of the six-game series with Aberdeen, and the last game on their 12-game road trip. The Drive lead the series, 4-1 and clinched the series with today's victory.

