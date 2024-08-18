Sour Ending Leaves Bad Taste in Wilmington's Mouth Following a 5-4 Loss

In the fifth game of their six-game series, the Blue Rocks fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones by a score of 5-4 in dramatic fashion.

The Blue Rocks' offense went to work in the bottom of the third. It all started when Armando Cruz reached on a walk, bringing up Robert Hassell III, who hit a double to score Cruz from first. T.J. White then hit a single into centerfield, scoring Hassell III from second and making it a 2-0 game.

The Blue Rocks struck again in the bottom of the fourth. Murphy Stehly started the inning with a line drive into left field for a double. Maxwell Romero Jr. then hit a single that scored Stehly, extending the lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Blue Rocks added an insurance run. Gavin Dugas hit a single and then stole second, allowing Hassell III to hit a single that scored Dugas, pushing the lead to 4-0.

However, things fell apart for Wilmington in the top of the ninth. Thomas Schultz came in and quickly gave up a walk to Christopher Suero, which brought up William Lugo, who hit a two-run blast to cut the lead in half. Another walk by Schultz led to a pitching change. Miguel Gomez came in and gave up four hits, allowing three more runs to score, giving the Cyclones a 5-4 lead.

Starter Bryan Caceres had his best start of the season for the Blue Rocks. He finished with six innings pitched, allowing four hits, no runs, two walks, and striking out six.

Luke Young was the other pitcher for Wilmington, besides Caceres, Schultz, and Gomez. He threw two innings of scoreless ball for the team.

The series finale will take place tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

