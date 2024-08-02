Cyclones and IronBirds Suspended on Friday

South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones







ABERDEEN, Md. - The Cyclones and IronBirds were only able to make it through three-and-a-half innings before Mother Nature brought the game to an abrupt conclusion. Due to inclement weather, Friday's matchup between Brooklyn and Aberdeen from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium was suspended before the start of the bottom of the fourth inning, with the IronBirds leading, 1-0.

Both teams will resume the nine-inning contest at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday. After a roughly 35-to-45-minute break, the Cyclones and IronBirds will play a seven-inning contest to close out the doubleheader.

After a torrential downpour earlier in the day, the Cyclones (14-19, 47-52) and IronBirds (17-16, 51-48) still started on time. Aberdeen pushed across the game's only tally in the bottom of the second inning when LF Reed Trimble walked, stole second, took third on a ground out, and scored on a two-out single from SS Jalen Vasquez.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz only yielded one hit but was charged with the only run of the game, striking out four through 3.0 innings for the Cyclones.

RHP Levi Wells threw a scoreless first inning in his first start since being reinstated off the injured list for Aberdeen. LHP Deivy Cruz tossed a spotless second before RHP Nestor German tossed perfect frames in the third and fourth.

Neither team has announced a probable for the resumption at 4:35. LHP Zach Thornton (NR) is expected to make his Cyclones and High-A debut for Brooklyn in the nightcap on Saturday. The IronBirds are slated to counter with LHP Luis De León (0-2, 5.90), the Baltimore Orioles' No. 13 prospect per MLB Pipeline, in the finale.

