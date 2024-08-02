Renegades Top BlueClaws, 7-1

Wappingers Falls, NY - After a 1 hour, 57-minute rain delay, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned a 7-1 over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in a seven-inning game at Heritage Financial Park. It was the Gades' fifth consecutive victory, matching a season high.

Cam Schlittler was stellar again for Hudson Valley, allowing just one run in five innings, while matching a season-high with nine strikeouts. He now has a team-leading 108 strikeouts in 86.2 frames this season.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the top of the second when Garrett Martin reached on an error and stole second. He later scored on an RBI single by Anthony Hall to make it 1-0 Renegades.

Schlittler was able to escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth without allowing a run. Jersey Shore was just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

In the bottom of the fourth Kiko Romero ripped a solo home run to right off Mitch Neunborn, his sixth of the season. Romero finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a triple, a home run and one RBI.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the fifth. Aidan Miller doubled with two outs and Keaton Anthony drove him home with an RBI single to make it 2-1 Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley brought five runs home in the sixth. Jace Avina led off with a single and Omar Martinez walked to put runners at first and second. An RBI double by Antonio Gomez drove in Avina, Martinez scored from third on a passed ball in the next at-bat, and Gomez came home on a wild pitch two batters later.

Romero then tripled and scored on a Cole Gabrielson fielder's choice grounder in which the BlueClaws attempted to thrown home and the throw struck Romero in the back. Gabrielson was driven home on a Hall RBI single to make it 7-1.

Kelly Austin and Luis Arejula combined for two scoreless innings behind Schlittler to close out the seven-inning win.

The Renegades look to extend their winning streak to a season-high six as they continue their series with the BlueClaws on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

RHP Baron Stuart (5-3, 3.93) will take the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP Moises Chace will make his BlueClaws debut. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

