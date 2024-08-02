Renegades Pull Away from Claws, Win 7-1 on Friday

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Cam Schlittler gave up one run in five innings while Hudson Valley scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from the BlueClaws, 7-1 on Friday night. The game was delayed until 9 pm by rain and thus was played as a seven-inning game.

The BlueClaws fell to 16-18 in the second half and have dropped six games in a row for the second time this season.

Anthony Hall singled home the game's first run in the second inning off Mitch Neunborn. Then Kiko Romero homered in the fourth to put the Renegades up 2-0. It was his fourth home run of the season.

Keaton Anthony singled home a run for the BlueClaws in the fifth, the only run they scored off Schlittler. The right-hander gave up one run on six hits in five innings to improve to 6-4 on the year.

Hudson Valley then scored five times in the bottom of the sixth off three different BlueClaws pitchers to pull away. Among the run scoring plays were an RBI double from Antonio Gomez and an RBI single from Anthony Hall.

Neunborn (3-3) took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, in five innings.

Keaton Anthony and Zach Arnold each had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Saturday at 5:05 pm. RHP Moises Chace starts for Jersey Shore.

