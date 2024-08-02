Cerny and Baez Set the Tone in 10-6 Win

ASHEVILLE- The top of the Asheville Tourists batting order; Logan Cerny, Luis Baez, and Luis Encarnacion, combined for seven hits and seven runs scored in Asheville's 10-6 victory over the Hickory Crawdads Friday night. Asheville received a balanced offensive attack, hit three Home Runs, and delivered a much-needed win in front of the home fans.

Baez blasted his 18th Home Run of the season, a two-run shot to center in the first inning, and gave the Tourists an early lead. After Hickory rallied to score four runs in the top of the second, Asheville countered with a four-spot of their own in the bottom half. Baez hit an RBI single, Cam Fisher was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Anthony Sherwin clubbed a two-run double.

The Crawdads pulled level in the fourth; however, the Tourists used a Fisher two-run blast in the bottom half to go on top 8-6. Cerny's seventh inning Home Run provided the insurance and Asheville's bullpen closed out the contest.

The Tourists relievers covered seven innings in total and were led by Layne Henderson's three scoreless frames. Asheville finished with 14 hits and worked seven walks. The series continues Saturday night with the first pitch set for 6:05pm ET.

