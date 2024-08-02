Hot Rods Can't Escape Weather, Friday's Doubleheader Cancelled

Rome, Georgia - The doubleheader scheduled for Friday, August 2, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Rome Emperors has been cancelled due to field conditions. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, August 3.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games starting at 4:00 PM CT. The second game will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Additionally, one game from Friday's doubleheader has been cancelled and will not be made up. Sunday will revert to its regularly scheduled 12:00 PM CT start and will be one, nine-inning contest.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

