Unplayable Field Conditions Force Emperors to Cancel Again

August 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







ROME, GA - Tonight's (8/2) double header between the Rome Emperors and Bowling Green Hot Rods is cancelled due to unplayable field conditions.

One game will be made up on Saturday (8/3) as a double header with a 5:00pm first pitch. One game is cancelled and will not be made up.

Additionally, there will now only be one game on Sunday with a 1:00pm first pitch.

