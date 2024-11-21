Rome Emperors Announce First Ever Design-A-Jersey Contest

November 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, GA. - To promote the annual Back To School Night promotion, the Rome Emperors are calling on local students to submit their designs for a one-off Rome Emperors jersey.

Students all across the Emperor fan base are encouraged to participate regardless of age or grade. Submissions are open until February 1st, 2025. Once submissions close, five finalist will be revealed and put up to a fan vote.

The jersey design with the most votes will be what players wear during the Back To School Night game in August of 2025. The winning designer will also get their own jersey signed by the team, and the opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

Fans, students, and teachers can access the design template by visiting the club's website at GoEmperors.com.

