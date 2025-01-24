Dig up the Diamond with Us

ROME, GA - The Rome Emperors announce a truly once in a lifetime opportunity Thursday with their "Dig up the Diamond" event to be held Tuesday, January 28th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm EDT at AdventHealth Stadium.

Fans are presented a unique opportunity to quite literally take home a piece of Rome baseball history. For 21 seasons, AdventHealth Stadium has housed some of Atlanta's best up and coming talent. From Jeff Francoeur and Brian McCann in the early 2000's to present-day big leaguers like Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Ozzie Albies, many have dug their spikes into the playing surface at our beloved park.

This is your chance to unearth some of that playing surface and take it home as a keepsake. From 5:00pm to 7:00pm next Tuesday, all community members are invited out to AdventHealth Stadium for a one-time-only Dig Up the Diamond. Admission is free! Participants may scrape up some of the infield/baseline dirt or stick a shovel into the infield/outfield grass, but the stadium will not be providing containers for your relics so you must bring your own tote.

