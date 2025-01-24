Three BlueClaws Make MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Rankings

January 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Three Phillies prospects that have played for the BlueClaws were named to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospect Rankings, it was announced on Friday. Andrew Painter (2022 BlueClaw) checked in at #8, Aidan Miller (2024 BlueClaw) was ranked 27, and Justin Crawford (2023-24 BlueClaw) was ranked 64.

Painter made eight starts with the BlueClaws in 2022, pitching to a 0.98 ERA and striking out 49 batters in 36.2 innings. He began that season with Clearwater (1.40 ERA in nine games) and finished it with Reading (2.54 ERA in five games). After missing 2023 and 2024 with injury, he was named Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year in November after a stellar desert campaign. He was the Phillies first-round pick in 2021.

Miller joined the BlueClaws in June and hit .258 with six home runs in 58 games, adding in 12 stolen bases. He began 2024 with Clearwater, where he hit .275 with five home runs and finished the year playing five games with Reading. He hit .299 with three home runs and a .906 OPS for the BlueClaws in August, earning South Atlantic League Player of the Month honors. Miller was the Phillies first-round pick in 2023.

Crawford finished 2023 with the BlueClaws and thrived in 2024, hitting .301 with six home runs and 27 stolen bases. He was promoted to Reading in July and .333 in 40 games with the Fightin' Phils. His .301 average with Jersey Shore was the highest by a BlueClaws player in the four years they've been a High-A affiliate. Crawford was the Phillies first-round pick in 2022.

Miller and Crawford both played in the MLB Futures Game, marking the first time two current BlueClaws played in the game. They were the first current BlueClaws to play in the Futures Game since Maikel Franco in 2013.

Additionally, catcher Eduardo Tait was ranked 93. Tait, an 18-year-old from Panama, played last year for both the FCL Phillies and Clearwater after making his professional debut with the DSL Phillies in 2023.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The BlueClaws have drawn nearly 8.7 million fans to ShoreTown since their 2001 inception.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.