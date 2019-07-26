Cutters Donate $4,000 to Charity on Mike Mussina Nght

The Williamsport Crosscutters recently donated $4,000 to local charities with money raised from a special sold out charity autograph signing with Mike Mussina on a night in his honor at BB&T Ballpark on July 25. The game featured special Mussina Hall of Fame bobbleheads for the first 1,000 fans.

- $2,000 was donated to K's For Cancer, a charity created in the memory of Justin Flannery Hilton. The charity raises money to provide direct and immediate support to cancer patients and their families in Lycoming County. Pictured are representatives of K's For Cancer along with Cutters VP/GM Doug Estes, Mike Mussina and Cutters mascot Boomer.

- $2,000 was donated to Special Olympics of Lycoming County. Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Pictured are representatives of Special Olympics of Lycoming County along with Cutters VP/GM Doug Estes, Mike Mussina and Cutters mascot Boomer.

