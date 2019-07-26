Tigers Fall in Series Opener at Tri-City

Norwich, CT - Ryan Kreidler went 1-for-4 with two RBI, but the Connecticut Tigers (17-23) fell 3-2 against the Tri-City ValleyCats (16-23). Kreidler delivered the only RBIs of the game for Connecticut, and the Tigers have lost their fourth straight game for the first time this season.

The ValleyCats got the scoring started in the bottom half of the first inning. After back-to-back singles, Nate Perry delivered a two-RBI single to make it 2-0. Perry finished the contest 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Kedier Montero made his first career New York-Penn League start in the contest for Connecticut. After surrendering the two runs in the first inning, he pitched four scoreless frames.

Montero pitched five innings with two runs on eight hits and three strikeouts. This was the third longest outing of his career and the second longest outing this season.

The Tigers were no-hit through 5.2 innings, but Jose King got the first hit on a single through the left side of the infield in the sixth. Kingston Liniak added an infield single to put runners at first and second in the inning. Kreidler drove in both runners on an RBI double down the left-field line to make it 2-2.

Zac Shepherd (Loss, 0-3) came in to relieve Montero in the bottom half of the sixth. With a runner at third and two outs in the inning, Juan Paulino came in to score on a passed ball to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead.

Shepherd pitched two innings while allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts. Paulino finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored for the ValleyCats.

Juan Pablo Lopez (Save, 1) pitched the final three innings to get his first save this season. Lopez allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and a walk.

The Connecticut Tigers will take on the Tri-City ValleyCats in the second game of the series tomorrow. You can catch all the action on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

