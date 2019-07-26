Blair Thomas Bobbleheads Delayed in Shipping, Will Not be Available Tonight

July 26, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - Due to an international shipment being delayed in customs for an unknown reason, the Blair Thomas Bobbleheads that were to be given away at tonight's 7:05 p.m. home game have not arrived in Central PA. Therefore, the first 1,000 fans through the gates, which open to the public at 6 p.m., will receive a voucher good for the bobblehead when it arrives.

In addition, the first 1,000 fans will also receive a voucher good for a Bullpen Box ticket to a future Spikes home game as well as a free bag of popcorn at the gates as a token of our appreciation.

"We had fully anticipated that the bobbleheads would arrive earlier this week and worked diligently to try every avenue to bring them in once we were notified of the shipping delay. However, we were unable to do so," said Spikes General Manager Scott Walker.

The date for bobbleheads' arrival is not yet known but will be communicated via the Spikes' social media channels and StateCollegeSpikes.com as soon as it becomes available.

All other promotions for tonight's game are still on, including the special Blair Thomas Appearance, as the legendary running back will meet and greet fans, throw out a ceremonial first pitch, participate in an on-field contest, and sign autographs during the game.

Thomas will be featured on the cover of the Spikes Illustrated program for tonight's game, making for a great piece of memorabilia to get signed during the evening.

After the game, the skies will light up with a spectacular FIREWORKS show, presented by Fullington Auto Bus Company.

Friday is also Bellefonte Community Night, presented by Swartz Fire and Safety, as the Spikes honor the seat of Centre County with a pre-game performance by the Bellefonte Cheerleaders and more activities, including a FREE Kids Zone presented by Friends of Jake Corman. The Spikes will also recognize the Bellefonte Little League 10U All-Stars for their District 5 champions, as well as spotlight the Bellefonte Area High School Softball team for its district title and the Bellefonte Area High School Majorettes for their state championship.

Fans will also enjoy a 4 for $44 Friday, presented by MAJIC 93.7, with four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four small sodas available for just $44. Additional packages can be purchased for $11 each.

In addition, it's a Fireball Friday with half-price Fireball drinks from 6-8 p.m. and a Yuengling Happy Hour with half-price Yuengling from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday. Fans can also buy and download tickets 24/7 by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Flex Books, Value Plans and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.