State College Spikes to Host 2nd Annual Happy Valley Hardball Classic on Saturday, April 5

March 20, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the home of the State College Spikes, will play host to a quartet of championship-caliber programs on Saturday, April 5 as defending champion Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, State College and Mifflin County square off in the second annual Happy Valley Hardball Classic.

The event features a trio of teams who are returning to the site of their recent PIAA Baseball Championship victories. Longtime rivals Bellefonte and Bald Eagle Area, who will play in the first game of the day at 9 a.m., each won titles at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in 2023, with Bellefonte's crown adding to their 2016 triumph at the home of the Spikes and Bald Eagle's becoming the first of back-to-back titles as they added the 2024 state title.

State College also brings a championship pedigree into the event. The Little Lions earned the 1979 Class AAA title and have made championship appearances in 1981, 1997 and 2005.

Mifflin County joins the three holdovers from the inaugural Happy Valley Hardball Classic for the second edition of the event. The Huskies' predecessor programs have enjoyed championship success as well, with Lewistown Area High School winning the 2002 Class AA state championship and Indian Valley High School making the 1990 Class AAA final.

The schedule for the Happy Valley Hardball Classic will feature two games for each team, culminating in a championship game under the lights at 6 p.m. Admission will be free for all games, with food and beverage available for purchase. Ballpark policies will remain in place for the Happy Valley Hardball Classic, and outside food and beverage will not be allowed into the facility.

Parking will be available in the Porter North and Jordan East for the event and is free to fans who hold a valid Penn State parking permit. Day-of-event parking is available through the Honk app at $1 per hour. Fans can check the in-lot signage at each lot for the QR code and text-to-pay options.

The full Happy Valley Hardball Classic schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. - Bellefonte vs. Bald Eagle Area

12 p.m. - State College vs. Mifflin County

3 p.m. - Consolation Game

6 p.m. - Championship Game

The logo for the 2025 edition of the Happy Valley Hardball Classic was designed by Bald Eagle Area student Michaela Turner, with Bald Eagle Area earning the chance to design the logo as an additional privilege of winning the previous year's tournament championship.

Bellefonte Area High School student Addison Wynkoop will serve as the National Anthem singer for the 2025 Happy Valley Hardball Classic.

The new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will showcase these local powerhouses at a facility that has and continues to receive major upgrades in key areas, including the 2,739-square foot big screen in left field. Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is also set to host the 2025 PIAA Baseball Championships for all of Pennsylvania's six classes in June.

WHAT THE COACHES ARE SAYING

Bald Eagle Area Head Coach Ryan MacNamara:

"Bald Eagle Area Baseball is excited to participate in the Happy Valley Hardball Classic to bolster the growth and recognition of baseball talent in Central Pennsylvania. Playing against traditional powers in our area provides invaluable experience for athletes, allowing them to showcase their skills in a top-notch venue like Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. This kind of competition is essential for their development and growth as players. It should be a great day of baseball."

Bellefonte Head Coach Jon Clark:

"I'm thrilled to have the Red Raiders back in the Hardball Classic! This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our local teams and athletes in a premier venue. It also serves as a great tribute to the rich tradition of Bellefonte Baseball, from Little League to high school, while honoring those who have dedicated their time and effort to the game."

State College Head Coach Dave Williams:

"We're excited to return to the Happy Valley Hardball Classic for the second year, joining our Central Pennsylvania neighbors who make local baseball special. The talent on the field and the rich history of the programs involved make this a unique opportunity for which we are grateful. Playing at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we truly appreciate everyone who made it possible."

Mifflin County Head Coach Ray Hoppel:

"I am super excited for our players to compete, not only at the venue, but against quality teams from the area. It's no secret that some of the best baseball in the state is played by players in Central PA, so we are really happy to be a part of this event this year."

The Happy Valley Hardball Classic will be part of a jam-packed schedule at the ballpark that includes the free, family fun of SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 before Penn State's 5:30 p.m. matchup that day against USC, with a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by Starfire Corporation to follow.

It all leads up to Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 6 as the Spikes open up a 2025 home schedule that once again features 40 home games to equal the most for a regular season in franchise history, and will run through Thursday, August 28. Elgses Night has already been announced to join the fun on Saturday, August 23, with more promotions and special events on the 2025 calendar at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to be announced leading up to SpikesFest and beyond.

Fans can ensure they are part of all the fun by purchasing their Spikes Season Tickets now. Season Ticket holders can use one of their TWO Guaranteed Giveaway Items, or their early entrance into the ballpark for every game, to pick up giveaways like the Elgses Night T-shirt or one of the several bobbleheads coming up on the 2025 slate, among other super amenities.

Season Tickets, plus Spikes Flex Books and group and hospitality options for the 2025 Spikes season, are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 20, 2025

State College Spikes to Host 2nd Annual Happy Valley Hardball Classic on Saturday, April 5 - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.