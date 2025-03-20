Scrappers Announce Major League Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, June 28, 2025

NILES, OH - The Scrappers are excited to announce the Major League bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through Eastwood Field on Saturday, June 28, presented by Toyota of Warren and 21 WMFJ. The bobblehead will feature the mohawk baseball head as seen in the famous movie about the fictional Cleveland Indians. Also, a nod to both the Scrappers inaugural season and Wild Thing, the bobblehead will wear #99.

Fans can guarantee the bobblehead by purchasing a special ticket package that includes a game ticket and $10 loaded value (in-stadium merchandise or concessions). The package is on sale now and starts at $25 per person. For more details or to purchase, go to mvscrappers.com or please contact Bri Masirovits at 330-505-0000 or bmasirovits@mvscrappers.com.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2025 season at Eastwood Field on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

