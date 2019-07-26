Rutschman Arrives in Aberdeen

One of the most anticipated days in Aberdeen IronBirds history has finally arrived. Orioles first overall draft pick in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft Adley Rutschman has landed in Aberdeen. Rutschman has spent the last few weeks in Sarasota with the GCL Orioles after signing with the Orioles on June 24th.

The former Oregon State catcher leaves a tremendous collegiate career behind with the Beavers. In his final year, Adley absolutely raked with a .411 average, 17 home runs, and an outrageous 1.326 OPS propelling 11 awards to be bestowed upon him. One of them being the Golden Spikes Award which is given to the top amateur baseball player in the United States by USA Baseball. On top of that, he threw out 48.1% of attempted baserunners with only 4 passed balls record. You can see the full list of Adley's 2019 player performance awards below as he became one of the most decorated collegiate players to ever position behind the dish.

Golden Spikes Award (USA Baseball)

Dick Howser Trophy (NCBWA)

Buster Posey Award (formerly Johnny Bench Award)

ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove

Baseball America National Player of the Year

D1baseball.com National Player of the Year

Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year

ABCA National Player of the Year

Perfect Game National Player of the Year

Pac-12 player of the year

Pac-12 co-defensive player of the year

Only taking three at-bats down in Sarasota, Rutschman demolished a baseball over the right-field wall in his professional debut for the GCL Orioles. Overall in 5 total games, Adley recorded 3 hits with 1 home run and 3 RBIs. Rutschman is set to arrive in Aberdeen on Saturday, July 27th.

