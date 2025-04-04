Curtis Dickson Hero HL vs. SSK

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Superman doin' Superman things...

Curtis Dickson has himself a 3-Goal, 2-Assist night as the Roughnecks take down the Rush 10-6

Superman Highlights

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.