Curry & Verbeek Swap Places in Toledo

March 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday recalled left wing Patrick Curry from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and assigned left wing Hayden Verbeek to Toledo.

Curry made the most of his quick two-game stay with Toledo, as the rookie bagged four points (3-1-4) and a plus-two rating over the weekend. With the Griffins this season, Curry has totaled two points (1-1-2) and two penalty minutes in 19 outings. The Schaumburg, Ill., native played in just six games from Oct. 15-Jan. 29 due to rehabbing an injury. Curry, 26, skated with the Griffins in his professional debut season in 2020-21, logging five points (4-1-5) and 31 penalty minutes in 24 games. Curry is a product of Boston University where he recorded 79 points (39-40-79) and 116 penalty minutes in 141 outings. Curry helped Boston win the Hockey East championship in 2017-18 and was named the Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in 2019-20.

Verbeek will head to Toledo for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old has been plagued with injuries this season and has three points (2-1-3) in just 17 games with the Griffins. Verbeek has played in just two contests since Nov. 28. The Kingston, Ontario, native had a positive start to the year with three points (2-1-3) in the opening six games before suffering an injury. Verbeek has competed in 86 games in the AHL, registering 15 points (7-8-15), 25 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. He has also spent time in the ECHL throughout his career, as he has amassed 22 points (5-17-22) in 25 games.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.