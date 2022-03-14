Heat Face Condors in Monday Tilt

March 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (34-9-4-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Bakersfield Condors (24-15-4-5; 4th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Stockton and its five-game point streak welcome the Bakersfield Condors to Stockton Arena for a pair of weekday games, Monday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Heat come into the tilt with three consecutive come-from-behind victories, climbing out of two-goal deficits in each of the past two tilts. Monday's game is the first of four this week for the Heat, who will head to Colorado for a weekend set after the twin bill against Bakersfield.

WE WERE LIKE, 'EMILIO!'

Emilio Pettersen comes into Monday's matchup with Bakersfield riding a career-long, four-game scoring streak. The winger has four goals and two assists in that span, most recently a pair of scores on Saturday against the Barracuda, one coming in his first-career penalty shot. Pettersen has seven goals in Stockton's last 11 games.

GO DEEP

Stockton's fourth line of Alex Gallant-Mark Simpson-Eetu Tuulola had itself a weekend, the trio totaling seven points and three goals in the two-game set against the San Jose Barracuda. Mark Simpson paced the trio with a goal and three helpers while Gallant and Tuulola each lit the lamp in the back end of the home-and-home.

23andME

With two assists on Saturday, Justin Kirkland has matched his career-best scoring output with 30 points on the year, equaling his 75-game total from the 2018-19 season as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals. Kirkland has already set a career best with 14 goals on the campaign and now sits six assists shy of his best of 22, set in his first season with Stockton in 2019-20.

THE HEAT IS ON

Stockton is as hot as it comes in the AHL, the Heat owners of the best record in the last 10 games with a scorching mark of 8-1-1-0. With the recent uptick in results, accompanied by an aggregate score of 45-34, Stockton has matched the franchise record of 34 wins in a season, set twice previously in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Heat's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to five points.

TAKE FLIGHT

Stockton has earned at least a point in all six contests with Bakersfield this season, the lone loss coming in the teams' last meeting, a 2-1, overtime decision to open March at Stockton Arena. The Heat have won three games this year that went past regulation against Bakersfield and will look to clinch the season series with a win on Monday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.