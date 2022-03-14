Belleville Senators Slide up Standings After Winning Two of Three

Belleville Senators react after a goal against the Manitoba Moose

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators (27-22-1-0) have vaulted into third place in the American Hockey League's North Division standings as they continued their strong month of March this week, collecting a pair of wins, one against the Providence Bruins and the other against Manitoba Moose. The Senators also dropped a 6-1 decision to the Moose on Saturday, in their season series finale.

Results

Wednesday, Mar. 9 - Belleville 4 vs. Providence 1

Belleville completed their season series sweep of the Providence Bruins with a 4-1 win on Wednesday afternoon in a rescheduled contest at CAA Arena. With the win, the Senators improved their record against the Atlantic Division to 8-2 on the season.

Friday, Mar. 11 - Belleville 4 at Manitoba 3

Rourke Chartier delivered his second shootout winner of the season and Mads Sogaard made a career-high 45 saves to help lift the Senators to a 4-3 win over the Manitoba Moose.

Saturday, Mar. 12 - Belleville 1 at Manitoba 6

Belleville concluded their season series against Manitoba with a 6-1 loss. Rookie netminder Logan Flodell made his AHL debut, relieving Mads Sogaard in the third period.

Fast Facts

Belleville has the least amount of combined overtime and shootout losses in the league, with a record of 3-1 in over time and 3-0 in the shootout.

Since Feb.2, the Senators have gone 12-5-1-0 (.694 PT%).

The Senators' penalty kill was a perfect 14/14 this week with a shorthanded tally.

Recent Roster Movement (ACTIVE ROSTER)

Mar. 12, 2022 C Rourke Chartier Released from PTO / Signed to SPC

Mar. 11, 2022 G Logan Flodell Signed to PTO

Mar. 9, 2022 D Xavier Bernard Recalled from Atlanta (ECHL)

Mar. 8, 2022 D Dillon Heatherington Reassigned from Ottawa (NHL)

On The Schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 15 - Belleville vs. Utica

Friday, Mar. 18 - Belleville vs. Hershey

Saturday, Mar. 19 - Belleville vs. Hartford

Ticket Info

CAA Arena is back to 100% capacity, with no vaccine mandate in place. Other local and provincial COVID-19 guidelines must still be followed, including the wearing of masks inside CAA Arena, unless actively eating or drinking. Tickets for further Belleville Sens home games this season can be purchased through the same methods. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.

