Abbotsford Canucks vs Manitoba Moose Preview

The Abbotsford Canucks continue a four-game homestand with a pair of games against the Manitoba Moose Tuesday (7pm PT) and Wednesday (7pm PT) at the Abbotsford Centre.

Abbotsford will look to build on Sunday's overtime win over Colorado, when Sheldon Dries scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season in a 5-4 victory.

The Canucks enter Tuesday's game fifth in the AHL's Pacific Division standings with 56 points (26-19-3-1).

Tuesday marks the fifth of eight meetings between the Canucks and Moose this season: Jan. 29 (4-3 W), Jan. 30 (5-3 L), Feb. 11 (8-2 W), Feb. 12 (5-2 W), Mar. 15 (home), Mar. 16 (home), Apr. 28 (away), Apr. 29 (away).

Manitoba sit second in the AHL's Central Division standings with 64 points (30-17-2-2).

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries continues to lead the charge offensively for Abbotsford, as the 27-year-old sits second in league goal-scoring with 31, and sixth in points with 54 (31-23-54) through just 44 games.

Nic Petan sits second in active Canucks scoring, having put up 44 points (12-32-44) through 37 games this season. The Delta, BC product previously played for the Manitoba Moose between 2015.16-2017.18.

Jack Rathbone will look to stay hot on the Abbotsford blueline, having picked up at least a poing in eight consecutive games (4-11-15). Rathbone leads Canucks defenceman with 23 points this season.

Fellow blueliner Madison Bowey will also look to stay hot, as the Winnipeg, MB native has picked up seven points (3-4-7) in his past six games. Bowey returned to Abbotsford on Sunday after being returned on loan by Vancouver.

Spencer Martin has been a standout in the Canucks' crease this season, compiling a 13-3-2 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.38 goals-against average.

Michael DiPietro has record three wins over his past five starts for the Canucks, improving his season record to 8-10-2.

LAST GAME- MAR.13/22: ABB 5 vs. COL 4 (OT)

Sheldon Dries played the overtime hero as the Abbotsford Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-4 Sunday evening at the Abbotsford Centre... CLICK HERE to read more.

LAST MEETING- FEB.12/22: ABB 5 vs. MAN 2

The Abbotsford Canucks continued to dominate at home in their green threads, winning 5-2 against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday. The victory was the fourth consecutive for Abbotsford, with all four coming on home ice.... CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Madison Bowey returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 13

- Noah Juulsen recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 13

- Phil Di Giuseppe returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 7

- Sheldon Rempal recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 7

- Phil Di Giuseppe recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 25

- Brandon Hickey signed to PTO, Feb. 25

- Madison Bowey recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 21

- Noah Juulsen reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 14

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton

Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton

John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson

Devante Stephens played his 100th career AHL game, Feb. 4 vs. Stockton

Madison Bowey recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Jan. 30 at Manitoba

Sheldon Rempal recorded his 100th career AHL point, Jan. 29 at Manitoba

Yushiro Hirano recorded his first career AHL goal, Jan. 22 vs San Diego

