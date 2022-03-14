Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Boris Katchouk from Syracuse Crunch

March 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Boris Katchouk from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Katchouk played three games for the Crunch on his conditioning assignment, posting one point in his Syracuse season debut March 11 at Rochester. Last season, he led the Crunch for assists and scoring after tallying 11 goals, 23 assists and 34 points in 29 games.

Katchouk, 23, has played in 37 games for Tampa Bay this season, recording two goals and six points. He made his NHL debut October 16 at Washington and scored his first career NHL goal in his 16th game December 5 at Philadelphia.

