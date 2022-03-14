Condors Unveil Wizard Night Jersey and Golden Ticket Raffle

March 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors unveiled their Wizard Night theme specialty jerseys along with the Golden Ticket Raffle today. The "POTTER 7" game issued jersey is available in the Golden Ticket Raffle with only 100 tickets sold at $30 each. There is no limit to how many raffle tickets you can purchase and anyone, anywhere can win. A winner will be drawn at the game, you do not need to be present to win.

The team will wear the jerseys on Saturday with the majority of jerseys being made available via online auction starting at game time through Monday, March 28. Five player jerseys will be auctioned live post-game: Seth Griffith, Adam Cracknell, Ilya Konovalov, James Hamblin, and Cooper Marody. All proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.