Owen Tippett Named AHL Player of the Week

March 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Owen Tippett has been an offensive force with the Checkers, and his recent play has earned him AHL Player of the Week honors.

The 23-year-old racked up a staggering eight points (4g, 4a) in four games last week for Charlotte, finding the score sheet in each contest.

Tippett kicked off the week with a pair of goals in Charlotte's road win over Texas followed by a helper in the next night's rematch. He then kept that hot streak rolling into the Checkers' home stand, posting a season-best three-point effort (1g, 2a) in Friday's victory and notching a goal and an assist in Saturday's tilt.

The 10th overall pick in 2017, Tippett has been lights out during his time in Charlotte this season, sitting with 18 points (6g, 18a) in 12 games thus far. The forward has recorded at least one point in 11 of those 12 games and is currently on a seven-game point streak.

Tippett is the second Checker to win a Player of the Week award this season - joining Chase Priskie, who earned the honor in mid-December - and is the 13th player in franchise history to earn the award.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.