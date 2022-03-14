Bears Recall Drake Rymsha from Fort Wayne

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled forward Drake Rymsha from the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

Rymsha, 23, has played in 32 games with Hershey, collecting seven assists. He inked an American Hockey League contract with the Bears for the remainder of the 2021-22 season after originally signing a professional tryout agreement.

With Fort Wayne, Rymsha was named the ECHL's Player of the Week for Feb. 28-March 6. He scored four goals and collected three helpers, posting a +8 rating in three games during the stretch for the Komets. Overall with Fort Wanye, Rymsha has scored 18 points (10g, 8a) in 11 games this season.

Hershey returns to action on Thursday in Toronto. Puck drop is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. The game may be viewed on AHLTV and heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network.

