Crismatt Dominates in Complete Game Shutout

July 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR-Nabil Crismatt pitched a complete game two-hit shutout on 95 pitches with a career-high 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 win for the Arkansas Travelers over the NW Arkansas Naturals at Dickey-Stephens Park. Crismatt allowed just two groundball singles on the night while pitching the first individual shutout of the season in the Texas League. He threw 73 of his 95 pitches for strikes and faced only one batter over the minimum for the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Crismatt got control of the game early and threw an immaculate inning (nine pitches, three strikeouts) in the top of the 2nd. He struck out the middle third of the Naturals lineup for his first three Ks of the night.

* The Travs scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third. They loaded the bases with no outs on a double by Mike Ahmed, a walk by Donnie Walton and a bunt base hit from Aaron Knapp. Evan White then connected for a ground-rule double that scored two. The third run scored later on a passed ball.

* Crismatt struck out the first two hitters of the ninth before going to a full count on Nick Heath and getting him to ground out to shortstop on the seventh pitch of the at-bat.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Evan White: 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

* 2B Mike Ahmed: 3-3, run, 2B

* RHP Nabil Crismatt: 9 IP, 2 H, 14 K, 95 pitches

News and Notes

* The shutout was the ninth of the season for the Travs as a team, but the first by an individual.

* It was the second complete game of the season for Crismatt, the first coming in a seven inning game.

* Crismatt lowered his TL leading ERA to 1.94.

Up Next

The Travs hit the road for a four game series in Springfield against the Cardinals. Right-hander Darren McCaughan (7-4, 2.55) gets the start on Thursday against righty Johan Oviedo (1-4, 6.08). First pitch is at 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

