Cardinals Rally Late for 7-2 Win in Tulsa
July 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, Ok. - The Springfield Cardinals (8-11, 38-51) struck for five runs in the final two frames to take a 7-2 win against the Tulsa Drillers (10-9, 47-41) on Tuesday night.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Alex FaGalde (2-1)
L: RHP Parker Curry (1-4)
S: RHP Kodi Whitley (4)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
-The Cardinals jumped ahead in the first with an RBI single by 1B Yariel Gonzalez and an RBI fielder's choice from LF Justin Toerner.
-Tulsa got one run back in the second on an RBI double by LF Carlos Rincon, cutting the Cardinals lead to 2-1.
-After RHP Alex FaGalde kept the one-run lead intact through the sixth, Tulsa tied it, 2-2, with a solo shot from 3B Cristian Santana to start the seventh.
-The Cardinals grabbed the lead right back in the top of the eighth when CF Dylan Carlson led off with a double, moved to third on a sac bunt by LF Chase Pinder and scored later on an RBI single by Gonzalez for the 3-2 lead.
-Springfield padded the lead with four runs in the ninth. C Jose Godoy drove in two with a bases-loaded double, followed by an RBI groundout from Gonzalez and an RBI single by Toerner, opening the advantage to 7-2.
NOTABLES:
-RHP Alex FaGalde tossed 7.0 innings with just two runs on four hits and one walk, striking out six. He retired 12 in a row from the end of the second through the first two outs of the sixth.
-CF Dylan Carlson returned from the MLB All-Star Futures Game with a 3x5 night, including a double and three runs.
-1B Yariel Gonzalez went 2x5 with three RBIs, extending his hitting and RBI streaks to four games. He has nine RBIs during those four games.
-RHP Kodi Whitley slammed the door with two scoreless innings to earn his fourth save.
-Tulsa RHP Parker Curry got the loss but tossed 6.1 one-run innings, at one point retiring 18 straight batters.
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals conclude the trip in Tulsa on Wednesday at 7:05pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 10, 2019
- Riders Post Series Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Five-Run Ninth Costs RockHounds in Loss - Midland RockHounds
- Cardinals Rally Late for 7-2 Win in Tulsa - Springfield Cardinals
- Ninth Inning Rally Fuels Sod Poodles Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Sanchez and De Leon Go Back-To-Back in 7-4 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.