Cardinals Rally Late for 7-2 Win in Tulsa

July 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





TULSA, Ok. - The Springfield Cardinals (8-11, 38-51) struck for five runs in the final two frames to take a 7-2 win against the Tulsa Drillers (10-9, 47-41) on Tuesday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Alex FaGalde (2-1)

L: RHP Parker Curry (1-4)

S: RHP Kodi Whitley (4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Cardinals jumped ahead in the first with an RBI single by 1B Yariel Gonzalez and an RBI fielder's choice from LF Justin Toerner.

-Tulsa got one run back in the second on an RBI double by LF Carlos Rincon, cutting the Cardinals lead to 2-1.

-After RHP Alex FaGalde kept the one-run lead intact through the sixth, Tulsa tied it, 2-2, with a solo shot from 3B Cristian Santana to start the seventh.

-The Cardinals grabbed the lead right back in the top of the eighth when CF Dylan Carlson led off with a double, moved to third on a sac bunt by LF Chase Pinder and scored later on an RBI single by Gonzalez for the 3-2 lead.

-Springfield padded the lead with four runs in the ninth. C Jose Godoy drove in two with a bases-loaded double, followed by an RBI groundout from Gonzalez and an RBI single by Toerner, opening the advantage to 7-2.

NOTABLES:

-RHP Alex FaGalde tossed 7.0 innings with just two runs on four hits and one walk, striking out six. He retired 12 in a row from the end of the second through the first two outs of the sixth.

-CF Dylan Carlson returned from the MLB All-Star Futures Game with a 3x5 night, including a double and three runs.

-1B Yariel Gonzalez went 2x5 with three RBIs, extending his hitting and RBI streaks to four games. He has nine RBIs during those four games.

-RHP Kodi Whitley slammed the door with two scoreless innings to earn his fourth save.

-Tulsa RHP Parker Curry got the loss but tossed 6.1 one-run innings, at one point retiring 18 straight batters.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals conclude the trip in Tulsa on Wednesday at 7:05pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

