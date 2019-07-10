Riders Post Series Win

July 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





FRISCO - Back-to-back home runs by eight and nine-hole hitters Tony Sanchez and Michael De Leon helped Frisco to a four-run fifth inning as the RoughRiders cruised to a 7-4 triumph Tuesday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

With the Hooks trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Sanchez belted a three-run shot to left field off rehabbing Astros right-hander Joe Smith. De Leon was next and hit a home run to right.

Corpus Christi rallied in the sixth. Ronnie Dawson worked a lead-off walk from Jonathan Hernandez. Abraham Toro, a triple shy of the cycle on the night, sent a single into right-center, putting a pair on for Lorenzo Quintana who cracked a double down the left-field line. J.J. Matijevic made it 6-3 with an RBI single into center. Two batters later, Stephen Wrenn lifted a sac fly to left off Yoel Espinal, making it a two-run game.

With lefty Brett Adcock on the hill in the home half, Ryan Dorow notched a two-out RBI double, pushing the Riders' edge to 7-4.

Adcock finished strong, retiring the final seven batters in order.

Hooks starter Yohan Ramirez was forced from the game after throwing 68 pitches over three innings of work. Ramirez was charged with two runs on three hits and four walks.

Smith, working his way back from a ruptured Achilles tendon, recorded three outs and threw 22 of 27 pitches for strikes. He had logged a scoreless inning in each of his first five rehab appearances, with the previous four coming a Triple-A Round Rock.

Toro, who belted a solo home run to right field in the fourth, is now tied for the Texas League lead with 14 home runs.

The Hooks boast three of the top four home run hitters in the circuit in Toro, Granden Goetzman, and Ronnie Dawson. Toro also leads the loop with 59 RBIs and his .915 OPS ranks second.

Corpus Christi's Enoli Paredes and Jason Bahr of Frisco comprise the probable pitching matchup in Wednesday's series finale. First pitch 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.