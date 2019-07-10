De Leon's Walk-Off Single Caps Sweep of Hooks

July 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Michael De Leon hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday, propelling the Riders to a 5-4 win over Corpus Christi and helping the club finish a sweep of the Hooks.

SYNOPSIS

* De Leon singled with one out in the ninth, bringing home Charles Leblanc, who had singled to start the inning and advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch.

* Trailing 4-1 in the middle of the fifth, the Riders tied the game with a three-run fifth, highlighted by a game-tying two-run double from rehabber Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

* Three relievers combined to toss 4 2/3 scoreless innings, including escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth to preserve the tie.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Michael De Leon: 2-for-4, walk-off single

* Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

* James Jones: 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Frisco notched its fifth walk-off win of the season Wednesday.

* Reliever James Jones has allowed one earned run in his last 24 innings (0.38 ERA), lowering his season ERA from 5.68 to 2.74.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Amarillo, Thursday, 7:05 pm

RHP Tyler Phillips (2-6, 7.19) vs. LHP Nick Margevicius (1-1, 3.32)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.