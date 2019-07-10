De Leon's Walk-Off Single Caps Sweep of Hooks
July 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Michael De Leon hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday, propelling the Riders to a 5-4 win over Corpus Christi and helping the club finish a sweep of the Hooks.
SYNOPSIS
* De Leon singled with one out in the ninth, bringing home Charles Leblanc, who had singled to start the inning and advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch.
* Trailing 4-1 in the middle of the fifth, the Riders tied the game with a three-run fifth, highlighted by a game-tying two-run double from rehabber Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
* Three relievers combined to toss 4 2/3 scoreless innings, including escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth to preserve the tie.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Michael De Leon: 2-for-4, walk-off single
* Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
* James Jones: 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Frisco notched its fifth walk-off win of the season Wednesday.
* Reliever James Jones has allowed one earned run in his last 24 innings (0.38 ERA), lowering his season ERA from 5.68 to 2.74.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Amarillo, Thursday, 7:05 pm
RHP Tyler Phillips (2-6, 7.19) vs. LHP Nick Margevicius (1-1, 3.32)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
