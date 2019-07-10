Bachar Spins Gem in Rubber Game Defeat

July 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Midland, Texas - The Midland RockHounds edged past the Amarillo Sod Poodles 2-1 in the rubber game of a three-game series at Security Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Right-hander Lake Bachar was brilliant for Amarillo, tossing seven innings and allowing just one unearned run. Bachar struck out nine batters for the second consecutive outing, matching the career-high set on July 4 against Frisco at HODGETOWN. Bachar lowered his ERA to 3.30 in the outing.

Buddy Reed also put together his second four-hit game of the season, coming just a home run shy of the cycle.

The Sod Poodles jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third on Reed's RBI double following Brad Zunica's leadoff walk to begin the frame against Midland starter Trey Cochran-Gill.

After tossing four scoreless innings, Bachar walked the leadoff batter in the fourth and the RockHounds tied the ballgame 1-1 on Tyler Ramirez's sac fly.

Seth Martinez relieved Cochran-Gill for the RockHounds and allowed no runs in three innings of relief.

The game stayed tied until the eighth, when righty Andres Muñoz entered from Amarillo's bullpen. Muñoz retired the first two hitters before allowing a triple to Dairon Blanco. With the go-ahead run on third, Chase Calabuig grounded a two-strike pitch up the middle for a base hit to score Blanco. Midland took a 2-1 advantage.

In the ninth, righty Jesus Zambrano returned for his third frame of work. The Sod Poodles put runners at the corners with two outs when Rodrigo Orozco smashed a deep fly ball to right centerfield. Blanco tracked it down on the warning track to end the ballgame and secure Midland's win.

The Sod Poodles continue their road trip to Frisco, Texas on Thursday night for the start of a four-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

Amarillo sends lefty Nick Margevicius to the mound while Midland counters with righty Tyler Phillips. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.