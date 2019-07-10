Five-Run Ninth Costs RockHounds in Loss

For the first 17 innings of the series, Amarillo had been chasing the RockHounds. In the ninth inning Tuesday night, the Sod Poodles caught up. And then some.

Amarillo scored five runs in the top of the ninth, erasing a 3-2 deficit, and went on to defeat the RockHounds, 7-5, in the middle game of the three-game set (and opening of a seven-game homestand) at Security Bank Ballpark.

After retiring the side in the eighth inning, reliever Cody Stull walked Rodrigo Orozco to open the ninth. A one-out double by Edward Oliveras tied the game at 3-3 and, on the next pitch, Owen Miller's opposite-field single to right gave Amarillo its first lead of the series, 4-3. After a walk to Luis Torrens, Angel Duno relieved Stull and got Hudson Potts to pop out to shortstop for the second out of the inning.

Peter Van Gansen singled up the middle, driving in Miller to make the score 5-3, and went to second on the throw home. When the 'Hounds tried to get Van Gansen at second base, Torrens broke for the plate and scored, pushing the advantage to 6-3. A.J. Kennedy capped the inning with an RBI double into the left field corner.

David Bednar stuck out Collin Theroux and Kevin Merrell to open the last of the ninth before the RockHounds scored twice on consecutive doubles from Dairon Blanco, Chase Calabuig (RBI) and Mikey White (RBI). Bednar then got Tyler Ramirez to pop out to third, ending the game.

The 'Hounds opened and closed the scoring with innings in which they scored two runs on three doubles. In addition to the ninth, Blanco, White (RBI) and Ramirez (RBI) had two-baggers in the first inning.

Hudson Potts' solo home run in the top of the fifth cut the lead to 2-1 but the 'Hounds got the run back in the home half the inning on a walk and steal by Blanco (the steal compounded by a throwing error) and a single by White (the second of his three RBI).

The Sod Poodles evened the three-game series at a game apiece and now lead the "Oil-Pan Cup" (season head-to-head series), 11-10.

Texas League South

Frisco made it two-in-a-row over Corpus Christi, defeating the hooks, 7-4, at Dr Pepper Ballpark. The RoughRiders have won four straight over Corpus, including last Tuesday and Wednesday, by a combined score of 45-26 (four games).

The RockHounds (11-8) now lead Amarillo (9-10) by two games ... Corpus Christi (8-11) by three ... and Frisco (7-11) by 3½ games.

Notable

The RockHounds had now dropped 5-of-their-last-6 on the heels of a six-game win streak.

Tuesday's game was the second time in their last three the RockHounds have surrendered a lead in the last two innings. Corpus Christi erased a 2-0 deficit in the eighth inning Sunday and went on to win, 6-2, on Lorenzo Quintana's walk-off grand slam.

Matt Milburn rebounded from a tough start at Corpus Christi (13 runs in four innings) with an outstanding performance. The right-hander allowed two run on three hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out four. The start at Corpus was especially frustrating as Matt had put together his best month of the season in June, going 3-1, with a 2.58 ERA in five starts. Excluding the game at Corpus, Matt is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA over six starts.

Mikey White went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI. After leading the Texas League in doubles for more than a month (20), he was passed on Monday by teammate Edwin Diaz (21). Mikey grabbed the lead right back with two-baggers # 21 and 22 Tuesday night and his three RBI give him the team lead with 45 (he now ranks among the top 10 run producers in the TL).

Dairon Blanco went 2-for-5 with three runs, two doubles, a walk and a stolen base. He ranks third in the Texas League with 26 steals and is swiping bags at an 84% clip (26 in 31 attempts).

Nate Mondou went 1-for-4 and has hit in five straight games (6-17, .353 ... on-base in 9-of-20, .450).

Before giving up four runs to Amarillo in the ninth, Cody Stull had allowed one run (earned) in his last 15? innings (his previous 12 appearances plus the eighth inning Tuesday night) and just two earned runs over his previous 25? innings.

Hudson Potts isn't hitting for a high average in the season series, going 12-for- 68 (.176 versus the RockHounds and .210 for the season overall), but of his 12 hits, nine have been for extra bases. The former Southlake Carroll star (and a top 10 prospect for the Padres) has seven doubles and two home runs against the 'Hounds, including a solo shot Tuesday night.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Security Bank Ballpark 6:30 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

Copa Celebration / Matamoscas de Midessa

Fedora Hats (check the website for details)!

- Final of a three-game series and third of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

Probable Starters

AMA: Lake Bachar (RH, 5-2, 3.63)

RH: T B A

