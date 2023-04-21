Coy Williard Night Scheduled for Truist Point

April 21, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Coy O. Williard, Jr., a High Point community leader for over 50 years, will be honored by the High Point Rockers at their home game on Saturday, April 29 vs. the Long Island Ducks.

Williard currently serves as the chair of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the 501c3 non-profit that manages Truist Point, and is the chairman of the board of the High Point Rockers. Coy also represents the Rockers on the Executive Board of Atlantic League. He was instrumental in making Truist Point a reality.

The game will feature a number of tributes to a man who has been a leader in High Point in countless civic endeavors.

Recently, Coy was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's Disease. "Coy has been a cornerstone of civic involvement in High Point for over five decades," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "He exemplifies what it means to be a community leader. Coy has been a mentor and phenomenal resource to me and the ball club over the last four years."

Williard has been a fixture in High Point over the years through his community involvement. That involvement has included serving as board chairman for GTCC, the High Point Community Foundation, the High Point Chamber of Commerce and High Point Economic Development Corp. to name a few.

In 2011, Williard was named the Citizen of the Year by the High Point Enterprise. He is also a charter member of the Furnitureland Rotary Club in High Point.

Tickets for Coy Williard Night are available at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Truist Point Box Office. Group rates are also available through the Box Office. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. The High Point Rockers, operated by the non-profit High Point Baseball, play their home games at Truist Point, a state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark which serves as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point. In 2022, the Rockers reached the League Championship Series of the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League with clubs from New York to North Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.