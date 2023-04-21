2023 Counter Clocks Promos and Theme Nights Announced

April 21, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lexington Counter Clocks News Release







Check out our newly released promo list for every week this season! It's a guaranteed good time to sit back, relax, and have fun for the whole family any night.

And don't forget our Theme Nights! So many amazing nights to come, and we're not done! And we're not done yet! More nights will be announced throughout the season for even more opportunities for the best fun and entertainment in all of Lexington.

Get your tickets now!

https://www.lexingtoncounterclocks.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2023

2023 Counter Clocks Promos and Theme Nights Announced - Lexington Counter Clocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.