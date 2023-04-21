Revs Adjust Fan Fest for Saturday's Weather

(York, Pa.) - Things you practice in spring training: double plays, bunts, and rescheduling for weather.

The York Revolution announced today that it will move up the time of its Fan Fest exhibition game against the Black Sox to noon tomorrow to enable the 2023 Revs to get in a workout before the afternoon's predicted rain showers.

Gates to WellSpan Park will open at 11 a.m. Tickets remain available for $5 each and can be purchased at www.yorkrevolution.com or in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at the ballpark.

Team officials said the first priority for the limited window of opportunity tomorrow will be to give players and coaches as much workout time as possible.

"We appreciate our fans' flexibility and understanding," said team president Eric Menzer. "We think they will agree that, given our limited chances to scrimmage during spring training, it's important to get in as much baseball action as possible during Fan Fest. Of course, we also realize fans enjoy the other elements of our annual event, and we'll try our very best to squeeze those in as well."

