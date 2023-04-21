Barnstormers Fall At York

Jose Felix provided the only Lancaster highlight on Friday afternoon, slugging a solo homer over the big left field wall at WellSpan Park.

The rest of the day belonged to York as the Revolution handed the Barnstormers their first exhibition loss, 8-1, in a day game across the river.

York greeted Dominic DiSabatino with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Returning outfielder Troy Stokes, Jr. lined a bases loaded single to left for the first run, and newcomer Drew Mendoza lofted a sacrifice fly to center for a 2-0 advantage.

The Revs would add two more in the second, keyed by catcher Ryan January's double past right fielder Trayvon Robinson. Trent Giambrone knocked home the inning's second run with a sac fly to right.

Following the two-out solo blast by Felix, York had its third straight multi-run inning. Following a pair of walks issued by Hunter Waldis, Mendoza singled into left driving home one. Jalen Miller singled to reload the bases, and Alexis Pantoja made it 6-1 with a force play ground ball.

Mendoza capped the scoring with a two-run double into the right field corner in the seventh.

Brian Marconi pitched two scoreless innings for the Barnstormers, and Travis Lakins, Sr. fired a scoreless frame in the eighth.

Lancaster will host the Black Sox Saturday afternoon in the annual FanFest game. Admission is free. Gates open at noon with the game scheduled for 1:00.

NOTES: Joseph Carpenter had one of Lancaster's three hits on the day, following a 3-for-3 performance on Thursday...Lancaster pitchers fanned 12 and have now struck out 38 in three spring training games.

