Gastonia Honey Hunters Fan Fest Sunday, April 23

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters will host their 2023 Fan Fest during their Exhibition Game against their rivals, the High Point Rockers, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. A pre-game tailgate party and a post-game player meet and greet are scheduled for Fan Fest.

The Exhibition Game acts as a scrimmage game prior to the regular season opener on Friday, April 28, 2023. In the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), there are two Exhibition Games held against teams who are either located in the same state or the closest to one another.

The pre-game tailgate party starts at 1:00PM in the Art Plaza, located in front of the Honey Hunters box office. Small snacks such as popcorn, cotton candy, and Dippin' Dots will be available to fans. Games, music, and the Honey Hunters mascot BAM will also be included in the pre-game tailgate party.

"We want to ensure that there is something for everyone at CaroMont Health Park," says Veronica Jeon, COO of The Momentous Group. "The Honey Hunters front office staff brings exciting one-of-a-kind entertainment while the team brings the insane talent on the field! From start to finish, fans can look forward to a phenomenal experience!"

After the Exhibition Game, fans can look forward to a post-game player and coach meet and greet. This is an opportunity for Honey Hunters fans to get up close and personal with the hometown team.

The first pitch is set for 3:35PM with the meet and greet to follow. For more information, go to www.gohoneyhunters.com.

