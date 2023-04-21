Frederick Adds Frontline Starter and Key Bullpen Piece

Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of left-handed starter, Steven Brault, and right-handed pitcher, Brett de Geus

Brault, 30, was selected by the Orioles in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Orioles out of Regis University. He has spent the past six seasons in Major League Baseball with the Pirates and Cubs, as recently as last season. He figures to be an important piece of the Frederick rotation in 2023.

Brault also returns to Frederick, where he pitched with the Keys for three starts at the end of the 2014 season. He brings a fastball that reaches the mid to upper 90s, and couples that with a plus-plus slider.

"Steven is coming off a couple injury plagued seasons and is ready to prove that he is fully healthy and able to help a big-league rotation," said Frederick ALPB manager Mark Minicozzi. "Steven will be our opening night starter in Gastonia on April 28."

De Geus, 25, was selected by the Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, quickly ascending to the majors by 2021. De Geus was selected by the Rangers with the second pick in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft, and spent the entirety of 2021 in the majors between Texas and Arizona.

De Geus returns to the Atlantic League, where he pitched with the York Revolution in 2022.

"Brett features a fastball in the mid to upper 90s and will be a key addition to the bullpen to start the season," said Minicozzi.

