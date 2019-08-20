Corpus Christi Take Series Opener

August 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers could not recover from a four-run fourth inning by the visiting Corpus Christi Hooks in a 4-3 loss to open the final home stand of the regular season. The big fourth inning consisted of three hits, three walks and two errors by the Travs. All the runs were earned and charged to starter Ricardo Sanchez who was tagged with his 10th loss. Hooks' starter Brett Conine earned the win by throwing six innings and allowing two runs, one earned.

Moments That Mattered

* Leading by two, the Travs threated to extend it in the third when they put runners at second and third with one out but failed to score thanks to a strikeout and a ground out.

* Stephen Wrenn had the go-ahead hit for the Hooks in the fourth on a 2-RBI triple to left-center and Wrenn scored on the play when the ball was mishandled by the left fielder.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jarred Kelenic: 2-5, 2 2B

* RHP Sam Delaplane: 2 IP, H, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* The teams went a combined 3-22 with runners in scoring position.

* Arkansas has lost five out of six and falls back into second place in the division with Tulsa beating Amarillo to go one game up.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Justin Dunn (7-5, 3.70) getting the start for the Travs against righty Brandon Bailey (4-3, 3.29). It is a $1 hot dog night at the ballpark. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.