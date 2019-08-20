Brand New Interlocking "SGF" Flag Flexfit Cap Theme Ticket Now Available

You Love Springfield. We Love Springfield. Honestly, who doesn't? So here's something for you to show off that Love in a brand new way!

We're pumped to unveil the "SGF" Flag Cap, available as a Springfield Cardinals Theme Ticket right now. Sporting a brand new interlocking "SGF" on the front and the Springfield Identity Project flag on the back, we're combining a New Flag to Rally Under with a New Cap to Rally With.

"I'm ecstatic about the hat," Jeff Houghton, host of The Mystery Hour and Founding Member of the Springfield Identity Project, said. "Both the front with the "SGF" and the back with the flag is amazing. Having something personalized for Springfield coming from the Cardinals is awesome. The whole flag is about taking pride in Springfield and it really is a good fit coming from the Springfield Cardinals, who we take so much pride in."

The flexfit "SGF" Flag Cap is currently available as a Springfield Cardinals Theme Ticket. For just $20, you can get in on this limited theme ticket release and receive a flexfit cap and ticket to our Tuesday, August 27 game at Hammons Field. This game is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day!

Click the link below or call 417-863-2143 to order before they run out!

"SGF" Flag Caps come in sizes S/M (150 available) and L/XL (150 available). The flexfit caps are only available through the Theme Ticket program. Theme Tickets are not exchangeable for other dates and there is a limit of eight of each Theme Night Ticket per person.

