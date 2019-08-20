Frisco Rides to Series-Opening Win on Tuesday

August 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





FRISCO, Tx. - The Frisco RoughRiders (28-28, 61-64) opened the three-game set with a 5-0 win against the Springfield Cardinals (26-31, 56-71) on Tuesday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Tyler Phillips (6-9)

L: RHP Tommy Parsons (4-5)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Frisco opened the 1-0 lead in the second with a two-out RBI single from RF Brendon Davis, making it 1-0.

-Davis added to the lead with an RBI double in the fifth, which was followed later in the frame by a two-out, two-run home run by CF Leody Taveras to open the RoughRiders lead to 4-0.

-The 'Riders dealt the final blow with an RBI single from 1B Charles Leblanc in the 6th, accounting for the eventual final of 5-0.

NOTABLES:

-RF Johan Mieses went 2x3 with a double and has hit safely in five of his last six games.

-SS Rayder Ascanio went 1x2 with a single and a hit-by-pitch and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

-The RoughRiders induced three inning-ending double plays to avoid Cardinals threats in the second, third and sixth innings.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the final road trip of the season on Wednesday in Frisco at 7:05pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com with the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show starting at 7pm.

-The Cardinals return home for the final homestand of the 2019 Regular Season from Monday, August 26 - Monday, September 2. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com/promotions.

