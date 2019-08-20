CC Edges Arkansas in Opener

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Hooks scored four times in the fourth and received a strong start by Brett Conine, engineering a 4-3 win over the Travelers in Tuesday night's series opener at Dickey Stephens Park.

Corpus Christi has won seven of its last nine games.

After yielding two runs (one earned) in the first, Conine pitched scoreless ball over the next five frames. He struck out Luis Liberato with the bases loaded in the sixth to finish his night.

In his second Double-A appearance, Conine struck out seven against two walks and five hits.

Travs lefty Ricardo Sanchez retired nine of 10 to open his outing. The Hooks rallied in the fourth, sending seven men to the plate. Stephen Wrenn led the charge with a two-run triple into left-center. Ronnie Dawson collected his 50th RBI in the blitz.

Arkansas made it a one-run game in the seventh thanks to a trio of singles off Nick Hernandez. Hernandez left the bases full and bookended the frame with strikeouts.

Andre Scrubb, who spun a 1-2-3 eighth, picked up his third save in as many attempts after posting a zero in the ninth. Scrubb fanned Kyle Lewis for the final out, stranding the tying run at second base.

Brandon Bailey takes the ball for the Hooks Wednesday night with Justin Dunn on the bump for Arkansas. First pitch 7:10.

