Edinson Volquez Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Tonight

August 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers have announced that pitcher Edinson Volquez is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Riders tonight at 7:05 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Volquez was placed on the injured list April 5 with a right elbow sprain. He last appeared in a Major League game with Miami in 2017 before signing with the Rangers last offseason. The righty came up in the Rangers organization and pitched in Frisco during the 2005 and 2007 seasons.

Tonight's game marks the beginning of the final regular season homestand in Frisco, running now through Sunday. Tickets for all remaining games are available at RidersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.