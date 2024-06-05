Connecticut Sun Waives Queen Egbo
June 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived forward Queen Egbo.
Egbo was acquired by the Sun on May 7, 2024 in a trade with the Washington Mystics. She appeared in three contests for Connecticut during the 2024 regular season, logging two points and two rebounds in seven minutes of action.
