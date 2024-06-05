Connecticut Sun Waives Queen Egbo

June 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived forward Queen Egbo.

Egbo was acquired by the Sun on May 7, 2024 in a trade with the Washington Mystics. She appeared in three contests for Connecticut during the 2024 regular season, logging two points and two rebounds in seven minutes of action.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.