Connecticut Sun Signs Veronica Burton

June 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun has signed guard Veronica Burton to a rest of season contract, the team announced today.

Burton, originally drafted seventh overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft, joins the Connecticut Sun after playing two seasons with the Dallas Wings (2022, 2023). The 5-9 guard appeared in 76 contests for the Wings, starting in 19, where she averaged 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Burton, a Newton, Massachusetts native, was a stand-out of Northwestern University where she was named the 2022 WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, as well as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons (2020, 2021, 2022).

"We're excited to add Veronica Burton to our roster," remarked Sun General Manager Darius Taylor. "She brings essential backcourt depth and an ability to defend and play the Connecticut Sun style of basketball."

Burton will wear No. 22 for the Sun.

The Connecticut Sun continue their homestand Saturday June 8, hosting the New York Liberty in their third Commissioner's Cup game at 1:00 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.