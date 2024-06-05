Cameron Brink Selected for USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team

June 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

USA Basketball announced today the 2024 USA Basketball 3×3 Women's National Team roster set to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Cameron Brink joins the four-woman roster which includes Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith. The roster was selected by the USA Basketball 3×3 Women's National Team Committee.

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks, has made an immediate impact on the court, starting all eight games so far this season and averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 36.8% from three and 47.2% from the field. She also ranks second in the league in blocks (21) and third in blocks per game (2.6).

"I'm so grateful to be selected and it's an honor to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics this year," said Brink. "The 3×3 training camp experience helped me with my transition into the league, and now I can't wait to start preparing for the games with Cierra, Rhyne and Hailey."

The four athletes attended the recent 2024 USA Basketball 3×3 Women's National Team training camp in Springfield, Massachusetts, and played in the subsequent FIBA 3×3 Women's Series Springfield Stop. As previously announced, Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti will serve as the head coach and she will be assisted by Tammi Reiss (University of Rhode Island).

"The Sparks are thrilled for Cameron! For any player to wear their country's uniform is a dream come true and representative of so much work and determination," stated General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Her dedication and performance have set a high standard, and I am confident that Cameron and her USA 3×3 teammates will excel. Cameron's journey has just begun, and we are excited to see what the future holds for such a talented individual."

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set for July 26-August 11, with the 3×3 basketball competition set for July 30-August 5 at Place de la Concorde.

